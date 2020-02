WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have closed a section of Ridge Road in Wilbraham Saturday evening after a house fire.

According to Wilbraham Police Department’s Facebook page, drivers have been advised to avoid the area of Ridge Road as crews respond to the fire.

At this time, it is unknown whether anyone was inside the residence when the fire took place or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.