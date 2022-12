WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police have closed off a section of the Riverdale Shops Thursday afternoon.

Our 22News crew could see police tape surrounding an area in the Riverdale Shops. A West Springfield Police cruiser is damaged with debris in the road and a white vehicle was seen over a curb in the area. No other information is available at this time.

22News has attempted to contact the West Springfield Police Department for more information. We are waiting to hear back.