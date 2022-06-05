HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Route 5 in Holyoke is closed following a multi-car crash Sunday evening.

An accident involving a car and a truck shut down part of Route 5. Our 22News crews was there and could see an SUV and car where there car suffered a lot of damage a lot.

It is still an active scene with members of the Hampden County DA’s office on site.

Belvidere Avenue and Route 5 heading north are currently closed as crews work to clear the area.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.