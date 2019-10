SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A high school student from Springfield has made it on the cover of Time Magazine.

17-year-old Ashley Luna Gorbea was chosen to be one of the faces of a special military report that was issued last week. Ashley graduated from Putnam Academy this year and joined the Marines.

The headline reads “Ashley is one of thousands training for a war that started before she was born. America’s Forever War.”