Section of St. James Avenue in Springfield closed after car accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of St. James Avenue in Springfield is closed as after a car accident Saturday night.

Springfield Fire is currently on scene at 275 St. James Avenue, where emergency crews have responded to a car accident with extrication.

According to Springfield Fire, the accident occurred at approximately 10:30 pm. Saturday. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as as more information becomes available.