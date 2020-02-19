Section of the Holyoke Mall without power

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Several stores within the Holyoke Mall are without power Wednesday morning due to an unexpected outage on Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post on the Mall’s page, Holyoke Gas and Electric estimate that power will be restored to the following stores by Noon. The mall will still open at 10 a.m.

LOWER LEVEL:

Round 1

Sports Zone

Metro PCS

Champs

Lenscrafters

Aerie

Finish Line

All in Adventures

Mrs. Fields

UPPER LEVEL:

Billy Beez

H&M

Windsor

Express

The Children’s Place

Build a Bear Workshop

Journey’s

AT&T

FOOD COURT: