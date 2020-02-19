Section of the Holyoke Mall without power

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Several stores within the Holyoke Mall are without power Wednesday morning due to an unexpected outage on Tuesday night.
According to a Facebook post on the Mall’s page, Holyoke Gas and Electric estimate that power will be restored to the following stores by Noon. The mall will still open at 10 a.m.
LOWER LEVEL:
- Round 1
- Sports Zone
- Metro PCS
- Champs
- Lenscrafters
- Aerie
- Finish Line
- All in Adventures
- Mrs. Fields
UPPER LEVEL:
- Billy Beez
- H&M
- Windsor
- Express
- The Children’s Place
- Build a Bear Workshop
- Journey’s
- AT&T
FOOD COURT:
- Max Orient
- The United Tractor Trailer office