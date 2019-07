WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham is closed after a serious motor vehicle accident Sunday evening.

The Wilbraham Police Department posted on their Facebook page that Three Rivers Road is currently closed between the Palmer Town line and Chilson Road as a result of the accident.

Wilbraham Police said the road will remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.