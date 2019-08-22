Section of Western Ave in Westfield closed due to construction

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A portion of Western Avenue in Westfield will be closed until 5:00 p.m. Thursday due to construction work.
According to Westfield Police, Western Avenue at Lloyds Hill Road will be closed and detour signs will be in place for the following routes:
The following detour routes are from Westfield Police.
- Traffic coming from the Bates Road and Westfield State College side of Western Avenue will detour down Broadway to Orchard Street to Fairview Ave and back out to Western Avenue.
- Traffic from the Highland School side of Western Ave looking to continue west will use the reverse route of the above detour. Traffic heading west from this end can access Lloyds Hill Road northbound.
- Lloyds Hill Road traffic north will be unaffected. Southbound traffic on Lloyds Hill Road will be detoured down Mountain View Street to Dickinson Place and out to Western Avenue.