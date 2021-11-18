Seized drug money in Hampden County awarded to non-profit organizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What happens when money gets seized or forfeited during a drug bust or criminal cases? Well, in Hampden County, it goes to good use.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni awarded more than $50,000 to eight local non-profits Thursday. The funds are going to programs that work to create safer communities for kids. New North Citizens Council, Black Men of Greater Springfield and the Performance Project are among the recipients.

Benjamin Quick of the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club told 22News they will use the money to reach inner city kids. “Rowing is historically an elite sport, but it doesn’t have to be. with some of the funds the DA’s provided, we will be able to provide the equipment that kids who don’t have access to it would need. We will provide uniforms because a rower in a uniform – you can’t tell the kids from the North End to the kid from Longmeadow. That’s an important part of our program.”

Forfeited drug money that’s not donated to local agencies, helps expand law enforcement anti-drug programs.

District Attorney’s Forfeiture Community Support Grant Program recipients are: