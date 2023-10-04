SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of selected Springfield students will be getting a life-changing experience of scuba diving in the beautiful waters of the Bahamas.

The students are part of the Inner-City Youth Scuba Diving team, who have been training for months to perfect their swimming and obtain their Scuba Diver Certification.

The goal is to expose inner-city youth to new and exciting adventures and get a chance to experience diving and swimming in the ocean. Christopher Sutton, with Springfield Public Schools, tells 22News, “It’s really to give them access to those doors, and scuba diving doesn’t just stop there, kids become marine biologists. We have one child who wants to be an engineer.”

This unique experience will take place in August of next year and is funded by donations.

How to make a donation

To make an online donation, visit their website, click on Donate, then Donate Now Via PayPal. You can then enter the amount of your donation and then select either Donate with PayPal of Donate with Debit or Credit Card. Click the + symbol to Add Special Instructions and indicate Inner-City Youth Scuba Diving in the box.

To contribute by check, make your check payable to Springfield School Volunteers with Inner-City Youth Scuba Diving in the memo. Checks should be mailed to Springfield School Volunteers, 1550 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103.