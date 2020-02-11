Self-checkout returning to Big Y in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you shop at the Big Y in South Hadley, you’ll notice something is returning to the checkout lines.

Self-checkout machines are once again returning to the Big Y in South Hadley after they were discontinued nearly 10 years ago. Shoppers can expect the machines to be up and running on Thursday.

Big Y pulled the self-service checkouts from its stores in 2011 because the stores said it really wasn’t saving customers that much time. But now, state-of-the-art machines are making a return, which Big Y expects will save on time.

We spoke to the South Hadley Store Director Jim Laconte, who said he and his team a very excited, and of course, so are the customers.

“Our customers are very excited, they have been asking for them for a while now. And these are very nice, state of the art, very easy to use. And we will have an attendant there to help them so it should go very smoothly for our customers,” said Laconte.

The machines in Big Y locations that previously had not had them are coming back slowly like in East Longmeadow and Lee.