HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A special seminar Wednesday night in Holyoke, highlighted the latest in care and injury prevention within sports.

Athletes and parents were invited to the Baystate Health Education Center. There, sports medicine physicians from Baystate Rehabilitation Care, along with experts from the region gave an in depth look at various topics within the sports medicine world, that includes the signs and symptoms of sports exercise related injuries, and the impact of nutrition on training and sports.

Medical expert, Dr. Zachary L. Schepart tells 22News about concussions being a major concern within youth sports. “I think its taking the most appropriate precautions, wearing the appropriate head-gear, appropriate tackling, and recognition. Do they seem confused? They didn’t get up right away, they’re walking a little differently, it really important the parents are aware, the coach is aware,” Schepart says.

Professional ice hockey players for the Anaheim Ducks were also at the event, along with East Longmeadow native Frank Vatrano. Vatrano spoke about his personal experiences with sports injuries.