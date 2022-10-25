SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley were in Springfield Tuesday evening encouraging students to sign up for the Biden Administration’s student debt cancellation plan. However, that plan is currently on hold after a ruling from an appeals court.

Senator Warren called this a ‘life-changing opportunity’ for the middle class across the nation and here in Massachusetts.

Qualifying borrowers have until December 31st of 2023 to fill out the online form. The program provides eligible borrowers with full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000 to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients.

People who qualify are individuals who made less than $125,000 in 2021 or 2020 or families that made less than $250,000 in 2021 or 2020. According to the White House, over 813,000 Massachusetts borrowers stand to benefit, including over 400,000 Pell Grant recipients.

Last Friday, a federal appeals court issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The White House, however, is still encouraging borrowers to continue to apply for relief as the order does not prevent applications or the review of the applications.

Federal student loan payments are expected to restart on January 1st of next year.