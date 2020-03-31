Sen. Elizabeth Warren worried about “slush fund” in coronavirus stimulus package

(WWLP) – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren says the coronavirus stimulus package will help the American people, but she worries about the slush fund aspects of the bill.

In an interview on WGBH’s Boston Public Radio, Warren was asked a wide range of questions about that $2 trillion stimulus bill passed last week and signed by President Trump.

The bill would give direct checks to Americans from $1,200 for individuals to $2,400 for married couples. Warren called parts of the bill good, and other parts a quote “slush fund.”

“And part four was to create a half-trillion-dollar slush fund that the Trump Administration could use to help his political friends and punish his political enemies and I think that’s a bad thing,” Senator Warren said.

Warren said she wants more testing kits delivered to Massachusetts and feels the greatest need is delivering medical supplies to hospitals across the Commonwealth.