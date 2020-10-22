Sen. Lesser calling on lawmakers to support Boys & Girls Clubs during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Boys & Girls Clubs statewide have been facing financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic while trying to sustain operations to serve their communities.

Senator Eric Lesser stopped by the Springfield Boys & Girls Club’s Family Center Wednesday as part of a series of visits to club sites in western Massachusetts.

Lesser is calling on the Statehouse to support and fund Boys & Girls Clubs in the Commonwealth during the pandemic. He told 22News the facilities provide essential services to children and their communities and they need help.

“Provide a safe environment for young people to continue to learn and continue to grow,” Lesser said. “As we begin to prepare our state budget for the next coming months, I am going to be fighting very hard to make sure that our Boys & Girls Clubs get the support they need.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, clubs have seen a collective $13 million loss in revenue statewide.