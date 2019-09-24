Sen. Lesser proposes bill to pay residents to live, work in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers came to Springfield Tuesday to get feedback on several bills aimed at boosting the state’s economy.

State Senator Eric Lesser is proposing a bill that would pay residents in the eastern part of the state, to move to western Massachusetts.

Senator Lesser led the public hearing on Tuesday at Scibelli Hall at Springfield Technical Community College. He and other state leaders discussed 15 proposals, that are all geared at stimulating economic development.

Senator Lesser’s “Remote Worker Incentive Program” would reimburse residents up to $10,000 to move to western Massachusetts and work from home.

“This will help both ends of the state. It will give access to us to great new jobs, great new investment, new families coming here which is something we really want,” Senator Lesser said. “It will help in Boston with their congestion crisis. Because there are just too many people. The housing is too expensive and the traffic is too bad.”

Senator Lesser told 22News “remote work” is one of the fastest-growing sectors. He said western Massachusetts is the perfect location for people who have jobs in Boston and New York City.

Senator Lesser is hoping his remote worker bill, will be included in a larger economic development bill next year.