Sen. Markey announces Warren Cowles Grade Crossing Safety Act

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey announced the Warren Cowles Grade Crossing Safety Act Monday.

This legislation is named in honor of Warren Cowles, who was tragically struck by an Amtrak train in Longmeadow in 2017. Cowles was a foreman for the town’s Department of Public Works.

A grade crossing is the area where a railway line intersects with a road or path.

Grade crossings are significant danger zones, such that 33 percent of rail-related fatalities occur at these locations nationwide.