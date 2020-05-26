Breaking News
Firefighters called to burning home on Oak Street in Holyoke

Sen. Markey announces Warren Cowles Grade Crossing Safety Act

Hampden County

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey announced the Warren Cowles Grade Crossing Safety Act Monday.

This legislation is named in honor of Warren Cowles, who was tragically struck by an Amtrak train in Longmeadow in 2017. Cowles was a foreman for the town’s Department of Public Works.

A grade crossing is the area where a railway line intersects with a road or path.

Grade crossings are significant danger zones, such that 33 percent of rail-related fatalities occur at these locations nationwide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield

Trending Stories

Donate Today