Sen. Markey, Congressman Neal advocate for more federal funding to postal workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a difficult and busy year for the U.S. Postal Service, who have been working non-stop since the start of the pandemic.

Post Master General Louis DeJoy imposed cost cutbacks in August, fueling anger among workers in the industry.

Senator Ed Markey, Congressman Richard Neal and other Springfield leaders came together Saturday to show their support for these essential workers.

Congressman Neal and I have an objective. It’s to get the billions of dollars to the Post Office which it needs in order to make sure that they continue to operate. Ed Markey, United States Senator

Markey and Neal collectively called on the Senate to pass the $25 billion in funding for the postal service in the next round of coronavirus relief.

The purpose of Saturday’s rally was to call to the attention of the U.S. Postal Service to make sure they have the funding necessary to stay safe and deliver the mail to all Americans.

22News spoke with the local president of the American Postal Workers Union about what they need from the government.

“To cover the cost of the face masks, the gloves, hand sanitizer. All the appropriate PPE that is being used up at the plants and at all post offices throughout the country,” said Russ Evans.

Evans told 22News a national task force was established for the November election to ensure mail-in ballots get delivered on time. He strongly believes there will be no issues on their end for this election.