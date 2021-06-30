Sen. Markey discusses infrastructure package in Holyoke Wednesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey addressed housing opportunities in Holyoke Wednesday as Washington continues to debate a nearly $2 trillion infrastructure package.

Senator Ed Markey said we are in the midst of a housing crisis and the federal government needs to invest heavily in infrastructure if we are going to see more housing opportunities in western Massachusetts.

Markey visited Lyman Terrace Housing Wednesday afternoon, where he was joined by Holyoke Acting Mayor Terry Murphy, State Senator John Velis. He applauded the work that was done to prevent the demolition of the apartment complex a decade ago, and how they renovated all the units. He said there will be more success stories like this as long as enough funding included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“It’s just a fraction of what we need to do. We have to think big, think bold, and match the scale of these problems and use Holyoke as a perfect example of what can happen if we make investments,” said Markey.

Markey wants the infrastructure bill to help turn renters into homeowners, especially in LatinX and Black communities. He said cleaning up the environment, child care, and education all have to be part of the conversation in order to really improve infrastructure.