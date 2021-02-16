Sen. Warren donates portion of new children’s book proceeds to Girls Inc.

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke-based Girls Inc. of the Valley will be gifted a donation from Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The girls’ organization, along with several other Massachusetts chapters, will be receiving a portion of the proceeds from Senator Warren’s new children’s’ book, “Pinkie Promises.”

22News spoke with the executive director of Girl’s Inc. of the Valley who said this is an honor and will help them continue to support all girls.

Suzanne Parker, Girls Inc. of the Valley Executive Director told 22News, “She’s a great role model for girls. So having her choose Girls Inc. and recognizing the important work that we do to inspire leaders and girls, it just means a lot.”

Girl’s Inc. of the Valley will be receiving the proceeds this fall after the book’s debut.

They plan to use the proceeds towards enriching programs to help serve the youth of western Massachusetts.