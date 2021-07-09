Sen. Warren, local leaders discuss concerns during western Massachusetts visit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Elizabeth Warren came to Springfield Friday to hear concerns from local leaders and community members.

From forgiving student loan debt to increasing vaccinations, there’s a lot Sen. Warren is trying to get done in Washington, and Friday’s office hours will help fuel her fight to make changes. She spoke in front of a crowd that included state legislators, organization representatives, and local residents.

After making some initial remarks, she took questions from the community, that included the housing market, evictions, and child care concerns. She’s pushing to increase federal funding to help fix these issues.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said, “Based on what I heard here today. Putting more money into the infrastructure package so that there is truly support we need more housing.”

Senator Warren also wants to pump more federal dollars into public transportation to get people to the workplace. And she’s also a proponent of vaccine equity and student loan forgiveness. She like many, want to see an east-west rail in Massachusetts and believes the time is right to secure federal funding to help make it happen.