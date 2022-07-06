SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senate candidate Sydney Levin-Epstein announced Wednesday that she would fight for state-funded cancer screenings for all first responders, if elected.

She was joined by supporters, local firefighters, and the leadership of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts. Levin-Epstein says these efforts will help with early cancer detection.

“How dare we expect our brave men and women in these fire houses to come to our rescue and not do what we can as legislators to do everything in our power to alleviate the cost of these health insurance issues,” said Levin-Epstein.

She added that it is not uncommon for firefighters to be diagnosed with cancer, and the CDC backs this claim saying cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters.