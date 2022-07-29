HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This year we have seen a rise in shootings and threats in the United States from places of worship to schools. The Senate is looking to rewrite a bill to monitor these threats.

According to the Senate’s summary, The bill’s statewide anonymous reporting program is meant to allow “any person to anonymously report unsafe, harmful, dangerous, life-threatening, violent or unlawful activity that occurs or is threatened on school property that relates to an enrolled student or school personnel.”

This program would also require schools to establish school-based threat assessment teams serving students in grades 6 through 12.

22News spoke to families about the possibility of having a statewide program to address these safety concerns.

“They should have a hotline for people in danger. It’s horrible it’s horrible because kids should go to school to be safe and they now are in danger,” said Julia Santiago of Holyoke.

At this time it is up to the secretary of health and human services, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the office of public safety and security to create the necessary regulations for the program to be set in place.