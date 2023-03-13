PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – More movement with West-East Rail, Senate President Karen Spilka visited Palmer Monday to discuss a potential stop there.

The idea would be to once again make Palmer a hub for rail transit with allocations already made in the proposed budget. Governor Maura Healey has pitched $12.5 million to move the rail line forward, including a project to design a train station in Palmer.

Senate President Karen Spilka alongside Senator Jake Oliveira toured around the Steaming Tender restaurant, which has renovated the previous train station, looking to see if passenger rails could once again come through.

“It is the gateway to western Massachusetts. There’s a pike exit here but it’s also a crossroads if you’re going to the five colleges,” said Oliveira.

“Definitely it’s an important location when we get this done,” said Spilka.

The commission plans to come to Springfield and Northampton on the 21st to discuss the rail project. Healey’s budget also includes funding for a project director through MassDOT and track improvements in Pittsfield.