Senator Ed Markey voices support for Trinity Health nurses protest

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – That’s how nurses are feeling about the possibility of losing their patients and their jobs at Trinity Health of New England’s Providence Behavioral Health Hospital.

Their plan would eliminate 74 psychiatric beds, and that’d result in more than 200 layoffs.

Senator Ed Markey is standing with the affected nurses and voiced why he’s against this proposal.

Senator Markey told 22News.”We should not be cutting back on the number of beds. We should be expanding on the number of beds. We have families who are going to be dramatically negatively impacted by this decision.”



The reason for this proposal is simply that the hospital doesn’ thave enough psychiatrists so they’d be moving the patients to other hospitals in New England.

But Senator Markey and nurses are concerned about the impact this will have on family members. Tracey Ellithorpe, a Nurse at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital told 22News that she’s concerned for the well-being of patients in need of care locally.

“We know, we work the lines, we work direct care, we work with all these patients. they are scared. They don’t want to go to hospitals that are so much farther away,” said Ellithorpe.

Cindy Chaplin Nurse & Unit Chair at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital told 22News many nurses don’t believe Trinity has been actively looking to fill the psychiatrist positions.

“We talk to a psychiatrist all the time and they say ‘oh no one has asked me’. I have friends who would come and take a job,” said Chaplin. “So unfortunately I don’t think they did their due diligence.”

According to Senator Markey, the state has deemed the hospital as essential and he’s going to urge Gov. Baker to step in and stop the hospital from closing their psychiatric beds.