HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) will be welcoming U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Sunday.

Senator Warren will be coming to campus for a Town Hall styled meeting where she will be talking about current issues in Massachusetts and answering questions from the public, according to a news release from HCC.

This event is free and open to the public, and tickets are not required. An RSVP is strongly encouraged, as admission is first come first serve.

The event will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the HCC Courtyard. In the event of bad weather, the Town Hall will be moved into the HCC Campus Center. Doors will be open at noon.