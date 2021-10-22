Senator Eric Lesser discusses East-West rail ridership estimates with PVPC and CRCOG

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Senator Eric Lesser discussed on Friday the outlook and next steps for the East-West high-speed rail with the Executive Directors of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) and the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CRCOG).

An East-West ridership forecast was released last week. The study shows with the inclusion of direct services to the Hartford Line, ridership of the East-West rail would increase by an estimated 54%.

A study released by the engineering firm AECOM shows that 20,000 to 40,000 jobs are “missing” from the Metro Hartford and Springfield area due to a lack of regional connectivity. Lawmakers want to fix that by establishing a high-speed rail service from Boston to Springfield so that people can then hop on the train right at union station and get to Hartford in about 30 minutes.

The high-speed rail proposal hasn’t passed yet because there are a lot of challenges associated with it. Including the high cost of the project and the logistics around train crossings in communities across the Commonwealth.

