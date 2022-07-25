SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Public leaders were at Union Station in Springfield Monday morning to endorse State Senator Eric Lesser’s run for Lieutenant Governor, including Congressman Richard Neal.

Senator Lesser said his top campaign priorities include East West Rail, investment in housing, building our economy and supporting mental health services. He also talked about why his work on the western side of the state makes him a unique candidate in the race for Lieutenant Governor.

“It’s really important that we have a voice from western Mass. in the Lieutenant Governor’s seat. I’m the only candidate from outside 495, the only candidate that lives here in western Mass, and the only candidate with real experience in the issues we face,” said Senator Lesser.

Senator Lesser is running against Kim Driscoll and Tammy Gouveia. The winner will join presumptive democratic candidate Maura Healey on the ticket for the governor’s race in the general election on November 8th.

“I’m proud to endorse Eric Lesser for Lieutenant Governor because I’ve seen how hard he fights for Western Massachusetts when it comes to game-changing projects like east-west rail,” said Neal. “In addition to Eric’s four terms in the Senate, he has extensive federal experience dating back to his time as an intern in my office, so he will be a terrific partner for delivering the billions of federal relief funds across Massachusetts to the people who need it most in a way that ensures economic opportunity and growth.”

“I am grateful for the support of Chairman Neal in my campaign for Lieutenant Governor,” said Lesser. “Chairman Neal has been a close friend and mentor through much of my career. His relentless advocacy has led to record Federal resources directed to Massachusetts. As Lieutenant Governor, I will work closely with Chairman Neal, our Federal delegation, and Governor Healey to finally secure east-west rail and repair our state’s crumbling infrastructure.”