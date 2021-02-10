Senator Eric Lesser tours Eastfield Mall vaccination site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser is scheduled to tour the vaccine site at the Eastfield Mall Wednesday morning.

The tour and news conference will take place at 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced that the state is expected to make immediate changes to the vaccination site after hundreds of people were waiting in long lines outside the site. He’s asking that all senior citizens are allowed to wait inside the Eastfield Mall and also wants to see more workforce being added to cut down on wait times.

Members of the National Guard were also sent to assist.

Mayor Sarno announced that the following changes be made:

Senior citizens will be allowed to wait inside the Eastfield Mall site

More workforce is to be added to cut down wait times

The National Guard is being deployed to assist

Ambassadors and signboard notifications will be implemented

A review will be conducted of Curative’s systems approach for contacting and updating senior citizens on their appointments

Curative asks all patients to please review the following information before arriving to the Eastfield Mall vaccine site: