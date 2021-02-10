Senator Eric Lesser tours Eastfield Mall vaccination site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser is scheduled to tour the vaccine site at the Eastfield Mall Wednesday morning.
The tour and news conference will take place at 11 a.m.
On Tuesday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced that the state is expected to make immediate changes to the vaccination site after hundreds of people were waiting in long lines outside the site. He’s asking that all senior citizens are allowed to wait inside the Eastfield Mall and also wants to see more workforce being added to cut down on wait times.
Members of the National Guard were also sent to assist.
Mayor Sarno announced that the following changes be made:
- Senior citizens will be allowed to wait inside the Eastfield Mall site
- More workforce is to be added to cut down wait times
- The National Guard is being deployed to assist
- Ambassadors and signboard notifications will be implemented
- A review will be conducted of Curative’s systems approach for contacting and updating senior citizens on their appointments
Curative asks all patients to please review the following information before arriving to the Eastfield Mall vaccine site:
- Patients should plan to arrive at the site during their indicated appointment window and not arrive earlier than 15 minutes before this time slot.
- Please have your appointment confirmation number and identification available.
- Patients will be instructed where to wait inside when they arrive at the time of their appointment. Patients should not wait in line outside but should instead wait in their car until their appointment time.
- Curative staff will be providing water to all.
- The vaccination site has limited wheelchairs available for patients and we strongly encourage patients to bring their own wheelchairs when possible. The site can fully accommodate patients arriving in wheelchairs.
- Anyone who was scheduled to be vaccinated February 8-9, but did not receive their dose can return to the Eastfield Mall between February 10-14, from 8 am – 6 pm ET to get vaccinated. Curative will be dedicating the 8 am-9 am ET time slot specifically to those who missed their appointments on Monday and Tuesday—no one else will be admitted during this time frame. However, if that time slot is unavailable, we welcome those patients anytime before 6 pm ET.