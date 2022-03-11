SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the state legislature enters budget season, Senator Adam Gomez hosted a roundtable in Springfield Friday to hear from the business community about what support they need now that the pandemic seems to be coming to an end.

Black and Brown business owners gathered for the event Friday morning at Springfield Technical Community College. 22News spoke with Audrin Desardouin, owner of L&A Fine Men’s Shop in downtown Springfield. He told 22News the pandemic has been hard on his business, but he’s determined to keep his shop open.

“For the past two years we’ve been having a lot of issues, a lot of problems with our little business, and I do my best to keep the business running, and I put all my effort on that business, but I do need some help from the city,” said Desardouin.

Senator Gomez said it’s important to hear from the community about how state funding can be put to its best use.