SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Adam Gomez has been named Grand Marshal of this year’s Springfield Puerto Rican Parade.

Members of the parade committee gathered at the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center in Springfield Friday to surprise Gomez with the good news. The Senator told 22News he’s been involved in this parade since he was a child because his father, Gumersindo Gomez, was one of the founders.

Senator Gomez is proud to share the title of Grand Marshal with the 30 members of the Puerto Rican community who have held it before him.

“It’s absolutely amazing. My community is so important to me, especially being born and raised in the North End. On behalf of the Puerto Rican community and the City of Springfield, it’s a great achievement and a great honor,” said Gomez.

Gomez says he’s excited to experience the parade as an honoree, after years of working it alongside his father. The parade will be held this year on Sunday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m.