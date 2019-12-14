Senator Humason kicks off annual Ice Skating Party in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Don Humason will kick off his annual free Ice Skating Party in Westfield Saturday evening.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the party will take place at the Amelia Park Ice Arena located on 21 South Broad Street from 4:00-5:00 p.m.

If you don’t have your own skates, rentals will be available for $3 per person.

“With the holiday season in full stride, I invite you to bring your family and friends to join me and my family at Amelia Park for free ice skating, cookies, and some much needed holiday cheer. As we do every year, I ask that you help those in need by bringing one canned good or nonperishable food item that we will donate to a local food pantry in my district.” Senator Don Humason

