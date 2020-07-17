Senator James Welch, Massachusetts Representatives to present $50,000 to Springfield Police Department for C3 policing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator James Welch and Representatives Bud Williams, Jose Tosado, and Carlos González presented a check for $50,000 to the Springfield Police Department for C3 policing Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, in 2019 the Massachusetts Senate approved a final budget proposal that allocated $43 billion in funding for the Commonwealth for the Fiscal Year 2020. As part of that budget, $50,000 was provided for the New North Citizens Council to continue its C3 and E3 police management in the Springfield Police Department’s anti-gang and community policing program.

Senator Welch secured the funding through a state budget amendment. The money will be shared between the C3 units in the North End, South End/Metro area, Mason Square area, and the Forest Park neighborhood.

The check was presented at 2460 Main Street in Springfield at 11 a.m.