CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser will be joined with Superintendent Lynn Clark, Chicopee Public Schools, to discuss back-to-school operations as well as the outlook for in-person learning with the threat of the Delta variant this fall.

The conversation will be streamed live on Senator Lesser’s Twitter and Facebook pages at 12 p.m. on in-person learning how students and teachers are kept safe.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Senator Eric Lesser, Lynn Clark became the Superintendent of the Chicopee Public Schools in February of 2020.