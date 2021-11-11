CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser will host a Veterans Day episode of his Lunchtime Livestream series with guest Colonel Joseph D. Janik, Commander of the 439th Airlift Wing on Thursday.

The conversation was taped at Westover Air Reserve Base and will be streamed live on Senator Lesser’s Twitter and Facebook pages at 12 p.m. in honor of Veterans Day.

You can watch the full interview at either of the links below:

Chief Master Sergeant Rosaline R. Ratliff, Command Chief of the 439th Airlift Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base.