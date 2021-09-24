Senator Lesser talks with Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser will be joined with Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt to discuss the preparations for Bright Nights at Forest Park.

The conversation will be streamed live on Senator Lesser’s Twitter and Facebook pages at 12 p.m. about how the organization is continuing operations safely through COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Senator Eric Lesser, the holiday light display that has welcomed more than 6 million visitors. Judy Matt has been with the non-profit organization, Spirit of Springfield for more than 30 years. The organization produces large-scale events such as the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, Star Spangled Springfield, the Parade of Big Balloons, and Bright Nights at Forest Park.