SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser will join with Joan Kagan, President and CEO of Square One for a live stream conversation on childcare and early education amidst the reopening of Massachusetts.

The live stream is hosted on Twitter and Facebook at 1 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Kagan is a leader in the fields of child welfare and mental health services and recently has been recognized for her work in early education.