Senator Lesser to speak about racism with the Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser will join with Vanessa Otero, the interim director of the Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley for a conversation on racism, social justice and nonprofit work during the coronavirus pandemic Thursday morning.

The livestream will be on Twitter and Facebook at 10 a.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Otero has a long history of community service and engagement around issues of race and inclusion.

Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley was founded by community leaders in western Massachusetts following a City2City Pioneer Valley visit to Grand Rapids where they learned about how to engage the community in conversations about racism. Since its founding, over 800 people and 200 organizations have participated in HRIPV’s signature program which is a two-day Healing Racism Seminar.

Otero is the director of Smith College’s Urban Education Initiative and has a history of public service outside of HRIPV. Otero serves on the Latino Advisory Commission and was appointed to the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Health Equity Advisory Group.