Senator Markey meets with concerned residents, city officials against proposed biomass plant site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey made stops in western Massachusetts Thursday, including Springfield where a proposed biomass plant site is drawing community criticism.

The proposed site for a biomass plant is at 100 Page Boulevard in Springfield. That’s where Markey met with concerned neighbors, Springfield City Councilors, and State Senators Adam Gomez and Eric Lesser.

He’s also been advocating against the project for the last 10 years due to the health and environmental risks associated with biomass plants.

“The reality is that biomass contributes to an increase in the dangerous greenhouse gases that have led to the longing of our planet,” said Markey.

Markey also said that Springfield is considered the asthma capitol of the United States, so the city is even more vulnerable if air quality worsens.

He also made a stop at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to thank health care workers and see how care has changed.