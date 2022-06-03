SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ongoing baby formula shortage continues to challenge local families.

22News spoke to U.S. Senator Ed Markey about action being taken at the federal level to address this problem.

Yes, the Senator sympathizes with the struggles many parents continue to face during this shortage but expressed faith in the government’s response.

U.S. Senator Ed Markey said we have a crisis in our country and no parent should have to worry that their child does not have access to baby formula.

However, he applauds President Biden’s work with Operation Fly Formula, which is bringing in thousands of pounds of baby formula from overseas.

Senator Markey said, “Flying it from overseas, but also invoking the Defense Production Act so domestic manufacturers can increase baby formula on the shelves all across our country.”

Markey says that the Defense Production Act is crucial in increasing the domestic production of baby formula.

All of these efforts are ongoing and hopefully, a difference will be noticed on stores’ shelves shortly. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration states more than one million cans of formula will be available in July.

Although supplies have not been stabilized, the FDA continues to warn against making formula at home or diluting it.