SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey was in Springfield Friday afternoon to discuss the federal infrastructure bill.

Markey was joined by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and several other lawmakers at Union Station at 1:00 p.m. After being stuck in traffic on the Mass Pike, Senator Ed Markey opened his remarks with some humor, which led right into one important part of the 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, making the east-west rail a reality.

“Passenger rail is an essential ingredient of a healthy economy, a health environment, and a healthy workforce,” said Senator Markey.

Also included in the infrastructure bill for Massachusetts, over $5 billion for updating roads and bridges, and $63 million to invest in electric vehicles and charging stations. It also calls for free community college and pre-k.

“The investments we make must be transformative for generations to come,” said Jesse Lederman, a Springfield City Councilor.

There’s also funding for updating water systems, and getting broadband access to all rural areas. When it comes to paying for all this, that would fall on the wealthiest in society.

“That’s the single most backed part of this entire bill, that the wealthy have to pay their fair shares of the dues to run our country. That’s the formula we will be successful in passing,” said Senator Markey.

Markey said no one who earns less than $400,000 a year would be subject to paying the higher taxes. The bill has passed the Senate, and now heads to the House of Representatives with a vote expected as soon as Monday.