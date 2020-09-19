Senator Markey to visit Springfield, Ludlow on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey will be attending three events in Springfield and Ludlow on Saturday.

At 11:00 a.m., Markey will be at the Springfield Post Office on Main Street and join postal service workers to discuss the next round of coronavirus relief for USPS.

At 12:15 p.m., he will attend a Women of the NAACP Springfield’s Operation Count rally at the Springfield of Hope Church of God in Christ on Alden Street. The event encourages residents to fill out their U.S. census.

Finally, Markey will stop in Ludlow at 1:30 p.m. and join Sheriff Nick Cocchi to discuss expanding access to medication-assisted treatment (MAT) as the state continues to fight opioid overdoses.

