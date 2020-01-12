Senator Markey tours Center for Eco-Technology in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Senator received a heroes welcome Saturday evening at the Center for Eco-Technology in Springfield.

Senator Markey had requested meeting the staff at the environmentally minded company that endorses climate change solutions.

Markey told 22News the impact of climate change grows more threatening by the day.

“The environment is going to be a very big part of my effort to get re-elected, and we’re going to push it right into the presidential race because Donald Trump is the denier in chief,” said Markey.

The Massachusetts Senator said he intends to take the lead next year on the senate floor implementing the green new deal.

After leaving Springfield, the senator met with Hampshire county supporters in Williamsburg and on Sunday will take part in Pittsfield’s Four Freedoms March and Rally.