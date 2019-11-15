Senator Markey visits local western Massachusetts supporters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Edward Markey spent time in Springfield on Friday energizing his western Massachusetts supporters.

The junior senator from Massachusetts met with some of his more notable supporters over lunch at the Red Rose Pizzeria and Restaurant.

There was Hamden County sheriff Nick Cocchi, along with state legislators who’ve thrown their support behind Senator Markey in next year’s democratic showdown for Markey’s senate seat with Congressman Joe Kennedy the third.

Markey told 22News, he greatly values western Massachusetts support.

“Western Massachusetts is at the top of my list,” said Markey. “I’ve worked very hard, I’ve fought hard to pass the infrastructure bill so we can have an east-west rail.

Senator Markey advised his local supporters he’ll be returning to Springfield on Saturday, November 30 for a major strategy session.

He’s asked them to help him build a movement.