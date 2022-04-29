WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator John Velis will announce $59,800 in funding for the Westfield Police Department during an event on Monday.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Office of the State Senator John Velis. He will be joined by Mayor Michael McCabe, Chief of Police Lawrence Valliere, and other Westfield officials and community members for the announcement.

The funding was included in the FY’22 budget that was passed by the Senate and House and signed into law in July. This will fund the department’s purchase and installation of an Apex Virtual Reality police training simulator.

“At the end of the day, this funding is about making Westfield an even safer place for our residents and police officers. Smaller departments, like Westfield, typically don’t have access to this level of technology. I am extremely proud to have secured this funding for the Department during the FY’22 budget process,” said Senator Velis.

The simulator will help the department’s ability to prepare for and react to real-life policing scenarios and provide feedback regarding how trainees conduct themselves. Officers can learn de-escalation techniques and can train for traffic stops, shooter responses, building checks, and domestic violence calls in a virtual environment.