AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator John Velis of Westfield will announce $15,000 in ARPA funding to the Agawam Veterans Council to help support and expand the Council’s services Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Office of the State Senator John Velis, Senator Velis will be joined by Mayor Sapelli and Aldo Mancini, Chair of the Veterans Council.

The Agawam Veterans Council provides vital support and services to veterans who have served our country. As Chair of the Veterans Committee, Senator Velis will announce this critical funding to support the Council in its mission of supporting veterans throughout the community.

“The Agawam Veterans Council is a key ally in ensuring that we continue to honor and serve our

Veterans who have given so much to our country. I am extremely proud to have secured this

funding that will support the Council’s mission and benefit Veterans throughout Agawam.” said

Senator Velis.

If you are interested in this event, here is some information below: