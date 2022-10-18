Millions of Americans will soon have some or all of their student loan debt forgiven. (Getty)

BOSTON (SHNS) – U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley plan to make stops in four Massachusetts cities next week to urge people to apply for student loan relief.

The elected officials on Tuesday announced they will visit Boston, Brockton, Worcester and Springfield to celebrate President Joe Biden’s plan and to sign up residents for student debt cancellation.

The White House has launched a loan debt application and Pressley’s office on Tuesday estimated that more than 813,000 Massachusetts borrowers stand to benefit, including over 400,000 Pell Grant recipients. The Biden administration program provides eligible borrowers with full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000 to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Individuals who made less than $125,000 in 2021 or 2020 qualify, as well as families that made less than $250,000 in 2021 or 2020. Calling it a “gamechanger” for more than 8 million Americans, Biden promoted the effort Monday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where he described the application process as “simple” and “easy.”

“You’ll be able to fill out your name, Social Security number, date of birth, and contact information,” Biden said. “No forms to upload. No special log-in to remember. It’s available in English and in Spanish, on desktop and mobile. It takes less than five minutes. And if you have any questions, you follow up — we will be able to follow up with you.”