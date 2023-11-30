CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received a request to ask the community to help spread holiday cheer to one little boy battling a rare medical condition.

Titled, 💚❤️🚨Project Letters To Drew🚨❤️💚, Dave Laguer is on a mission to gather letters of encouragement to help cheer up a 10-year-old boy battling Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). This rare condition started with a stomach ache and fever in March. Over several months of tests and fighting for his life, Drew was able to go home in May although he is still recovering.

Drew is a Philly Eagles fan, loves the Boston Red Sox and his favorite NASCAR driver is William Byron. He enjoys playing games on his PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Drew’s mother Amanda wrote letters to Drew while he was in the ICU and hopes to share them with him one day to understand the battle he has overcome. To share words of encouragement to Drew, they can be mailed to 144 Mary Coburn Road, Springfield, MA 01129.

Read more about Drew’s diagnosis on GoFundMe.