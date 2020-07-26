Senior church member celebrates 103rd birthday with parade in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was quite the occasion shared by family, friends and churchgoers Sunday as a fellow senior member celebrated a milestone, turning 103-years-old.

When Sandra Moultrie joined Martin Luther King Junior Community Presbyterian Church 49 years ago, Minerva Willis was already an established member.

“We’re so excited to be here, to recognize and honor Mrs. Minerva Willis on her 103rd birthday and just to let her know how much she’s loved and missed,” said Moultrie. “I think she’s been through a lot, seen a lot and she has a lot of history inside of her.”

History that church pastor Terrlyn Curry Avery said should be an inspiration for generations of younger people. “There’s a lot of legacy there, you know it’s said that when an old person dies, it’s like a library dying, so we’re here to celebrate her in the living.”

Family and extended family gathering to honor this community icon on the occasion of her 103rd birthday.