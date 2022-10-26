LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Leavitt Family Jewish Home received the Five-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

According to a news release sent to 22News from JGS Lifecare, they are a leading healthcare system that serves seniors and their families announced the Five-Star Quality Rating to the Leavitt Family Jewish Home. This reflects the highest number of stars allotted to a skilled nursing facility and there are a select number of nursing homes that have been awarded this.

The Leavitt Family Jewish Home has both short-term rehabilitation services along with long-term comprehensive care. “What a tremendous accomplishment it is by our staff to achieve a Five-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services,” remarked Rob Whitten, President of JGS Lifecare, the nonprofit that operates the Leavitt Family Jewish Home. “These are extremely hard times for the healthcare industry in our state and our country and this designation speaks volumes about the incredible employees we have at the Leavitt Family Jewish Home. Earning this Five-Star designation is a testament to our skilled and compassionate staff, our strong commitment to excellence, and our dedication as an organization to provide the highest caliber of care possible.”

There are three components that nursing homes are judged by to receive a five-star rating:

The rating is based on information from the last three years of inspections, including both standard surveys and complaint surveys.

A rating is given based on staffing, which details information about the number of hours of care provided on average to every resident each day by nursing staff and other healthcare providers.

The final category involves quality measures on how well nursing homes are caring for their resident’s physical and clinical needs.

The five-star rating has become an important tool for the public to measure the quality and performance of a skilled nursing facility. Any nursing home with a five-star rating is considered well above average quality. Whitten says, “We work very hard, day in and day out, to achieve and maintain this five-star rating. We are so proud of our staff!”